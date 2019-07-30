WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump to speak at 400th anniversary celebration of assembly in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY/AP/WRIC) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday will travel to Jamestown, Virginia, where he will speak at the 400th anniversary celebration of the first representative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.

The foundations of that meeting helped establish what became today’s United States government. The Virginia General Assembly is considered the oldest continuously operating legislative body in North America.

Trump arrived at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport around 10:15 a.m. Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the event Tuesday morning in Jamestown. Others, like the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, have said they are boycotting the event because of Trump’s involvement.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump is arriving aboard Air Force One ahead of his visit to Jamestown: bit.ly/2GA7y8U Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The boycott comes after the president’s recent comments calling U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ majority-black Baltimore-area district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

It’s bright and early in Jamestown, as media outlets set up for the President’s speech at the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of representatives in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/RmD5sU4V0F — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) July 30, 2019

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said last week he would attend the event, citing the plight of his ancestor and the enslaved Africans “who have been cast into eternity largely with anonymity.”

“I Will Attend Virginia’s 400-Year Commemorative Events Honoring Enslaved Africans and Our Democracy — Whether President Trump is There or Not”



By: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin E. Fairfaxhttps://t.co/XWKi2DjHRp#WeRiseTogether — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) July 21, 2019

Caucus members also pledged to boycott the rest of a weeklong series of events marking the anniversary and have instead planned alternative commemorations Tuesday in Richmond.

Kathy Spangler, executive director of the American Evolution Center, says they’re honoring all commonwealth’s history this year — both the good and the bad.

There will also be events next month recognizing the first enslaved Africans brought to North America, as part of the 2019 Commemoration.https://t.co/QIOYt3kIs0 — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) July 29, 2019

The anniversary comes as lawmakers in Virginia are grappling with the fallout from scandals that engulfed the state’s top three elected officials earlier this year.

A blackface photo scandal nearly destroyed Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s career. Then, as it looked like Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax might ascend to the governorship, two women accused him of sexual assault. Fairfax has vehemently denied those allegations.

Attorney General Mark Herring, also a Democrat, has separately faced calls to resign after acknowledging he dressed in blackface decades ago.

Tuesday’s events are expected to heavily impact traffic in and around Jamestown. Officials with James City County on Monday released a list of expected closures and parking restrictions.

Trump’s speech will be closed to the public. You can watch it live on Facebook and here.