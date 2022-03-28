RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Biden has appointed Perry Hickman as Virginia’s Rural Development State Director in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The role of the state director is to serve as the chief executive officer of rural development, helping to improve the economy and quality of life in rural America.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by President Biden and serving as USDA Rural Development’s State Director of Virginia,” Hickman said. “I am grateful to be given this opportunity and I will continue to work with Virginia rural communities to meet their housing, community, infrastructure and business development needs.”

According to the USDA, Hickman grew up in Tappahannock, Va., and continues to reside there today. Hickman graduated from VCU in 1985 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and management with a concentration in real estate and urban land development.

Hickman started his federal career with USDA Rural Development in April 2008, where he worked primarily in the Rural Development Community Programs division. Hickman assisted rural municipalities, non-profit corporations and tribal entities seeking federal financial assistance to help provide essential services for their rural communities.

Hickman’s most recent position was as the Virginia Community Programs Director, where he managed a $750-million portfolio.

USDA Rural Development has a state office in Richmond, and four area offices located in Wytheville, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg and Courtland. There are currently 52 full-time staff members who serve Virginia’s agricultural producers, rural communities, businesses and residents.

Hickman will begin serving as Virginia’s Rural Development State Director on Monday, March 28.