President Biden, Virginia Gov. Northam to celebrate state easing COVID-19 restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will be joined by President Joe Biden as the administration celebrates the state’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions heading into summer.

Northam and Biden will meet at a business in Alexandria this morning where they will discuss Virginia’s significant progress in the fight against coronavirus.

Overnight, Gov. Northam lifted all social distancing and capacity limits in the Commonwealth. The decision to do away with these COVID-19 restrictions comes two weeks earlier than originally planned.

These eased restrictions do not impact the current mask mandate.

