‘Preventive methods’ in place after Caroline County student claims man offered ride home from bus stop

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that “preventive methods” have been put in place after a suspicious incident was reported the day before at a school bus stop.

A message sent by Caroline County Public Schools informed parents that authorities were aware of reports that a high school student was offered a ride home by “a white male with a mustache driving a light blue Crown Victoria” after getting off the bus on Tuesday. The student was reportedly approached near Market Street in Port Royal.

The school system’s message said the student is safe and reported the incident immediately after refusing the ride from the man.

“While CCSO has scheduled additional area checks, we encourage our families to remain aware as our students transition to and from bus stops,” Caroline County Public Schools said in its message.

A spokesperson told 8News on Wednesday that the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged incident.

