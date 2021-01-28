Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office looking for at risk missing woman

Sandra A. Bollinger, 78, of Prince Edward County, was reported missing on Jan. 27.

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for an at risk missing woman.

Officials said Sandra A. Bollinger, 78, of Prince Edward County, was reported missing on Jan. 27.

Bollinger is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds, has grey hair and green eyes. Officials said she was last seen driving a 2018 red Toyota Prius with the license plate number KJE7687.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bollinger’s disappearance is a danger to her health and the Virginia State Police are helping them with this search.

Anyone with information about Bollinger’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. J. Sprague at 434-392-8101.