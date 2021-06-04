Prince Edward schools to hold scholarship drawing for vaccinated students

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince Edward County want their students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and as an incentive they are offering multiple scholarships.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be available for vaccinated students. The recipients will be chosen during a drawing in August.

Middle and high school students between the ages of 12 and 18 can enter the drawing by first getting their vaccine before Aug. 1 and then filling out an application. Forms are available at the county administrator’s office, at vaccination clinics, or at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org. Students who are already vaccinated should bring their vaccine card with them when filling out the application.

The program is open public school students as well as kids attending private, independent or home school programs.

“Vaccinating the children of Prince Edward County is the endgame in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Stanley, Prince Edward County Administrator. “We want to do everything we can to complete the process of getting back to normal, back to work, and especially back to school.”

If the winning student is headed to college the check will be written to the student and the institution where they are attending. Students who are not graduating will have their money held in an account until graduation.

“We’re proud of the students in our community and the resiliency they’ve shown through these past two school years,” said Stanley. “We believe this program is a unique way to thank them for their perseverance while also promoting a critical public health effort.”