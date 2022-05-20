PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person in the Keysville and Meherrin area of Prince Edward County.

A search has been underway since Tuesday, May 17 for 69-year-old Aletha Gee Walton.

69-year-old Aletha Gee Walton (Photo by Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department)

Walton was last seen on Sunday, May 15. She is described as an African-American female, about 5-foot-4-inches and weighing 120 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes, and is possibly wearing purple pants, according to police.

The department said it is using every resource available to find her. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101.