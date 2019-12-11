Prince George County becomes ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday declaring the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights.

Several Virginia counties and cities have passed similar resolutions, which are not actually legally binding, in the wake of Virginia Democrats seizing control of both chambers in the General Assembly in November.

“The Prince George County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which unconstitutionally infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Prince George County,” the resolution states.

Democrats campaigned for months on gun policy, considered a top issue for voters before Election Day.

Footage shows a crowd of people gathering in the lobby outside the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting. 8News was told by a resident at the meeting that several people were stopped from entering the meeting room due to overcrowding.

The resolution passed by Prince George County declares the board’s “intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation court action.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: