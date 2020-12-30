Prince George County government offices to close until February 1

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County government buildings will be closed to the public until at least February 1, according to County Administrator Percy Ashcraft.

Prince George County is taking these precautions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the County.

All County buildings have been closed since December 21 and were scheduled to reopen on January 4. However, with the holiday surge predicted by state and federal health authorities, Ashcraft feels it necessary to keep the buildings closed.

“We know the pandemic will still be the major topic in 2021,” Ashcraft said. ” But hopefully it will be the start of a sharp decline in cases and deaths and greater immunity when citizens start taking the vaccine.”

Commonwealth Attorney Susan Fierro said the County announcement regarding the closure does not apply to the court system or court proceedings.

Circuit Clerk Bishop Knott said his office will be open all business days to the public in the County Courthouse but will limit the number of customers to two at the front counter at one time, and three will be allowed in the Record Room at one time.

Ashcraft said that members of the public will be allowed to attend all public meetings scheduled for January, but under the guidelines established months ago. Meetings can also be seen online through Zoom and YouTube Live.

Please contact County Administration at (804) 722-8600 with any questions.