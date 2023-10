PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A fugitive formerly wanted by law enforcement officials in four central Virginia localities has been arrested.

Police say Matthew Coleman, 41, of Prince George County was found hiding in a home on the 400 block of Briarwood Circle.

Coleman was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges by Prince George County Police with the assistance of Virginia State Police.

Coleman was wanted by police in Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Henrico County and Petersburg.