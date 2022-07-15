PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a 79-year-old woman who went missing Friday, July 15, around 1 a.m.

Gladys Louise Cason is described by police as a Black female, 5’2″ tall and weighing around 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white camo pants and red New Balance shoes.

Gladys was last seen leaving Sentara Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge. Gladys is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as endangered, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.