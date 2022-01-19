Prince William County Police looking for missing man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a man who went missing from the Woodbridge area on Jan. 17.

According to a tweet from Prince William County Police, Telesforo Bautista Sigua, Jr. was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge around 9:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 17. His car is a black 2015 Nissan Altima with Virginia tags VLE – 9386.

Sigua was last seen wearing a black fitted cap and a brown leather jacket with a white collar. He has brown eyes, is 55 years old, weighs around 168 pounds and stands 5’7″ tall. Anyone with information regarding Sigua’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.