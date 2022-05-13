PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding Shawn August Konow, who is considered to be a missing and endangered adult.

Police said he was last seen near his residence in the Chestnut Hollow Court area of Centreville on May 9.

On May 12, around 9 p.m., Konow sent concerning statements to a family member, according to police. He is believed to be traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata with vehicle tags UAE-4662.

He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances. Police said he may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

He is described as a white male, 34 years of age, 5’7” and weighing 180lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a Washington Nationals tattoo on his left forearm and a luck tattoo on his left arm. Police said he was last seen wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, black Under Armor shorts, and blue Adidas shoes.