Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, takes step towards run for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Princess Blanding, an activist whose brother Marcus-David Peters was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018, has taken a step towards a possible run for Virginia governor next year after filing paperwork with the state Monday to establish a campaign committee.

Blanding, who submitted a “statement of organization” with the state’s Department of Elections on Nov. 30, has been active politically since the death of Peters, a high school teacher who was shot and killed by an officer while experiencing an apparent mental health crisis alongside Interstate-95 two years ago.

She has called for more police accountability and urged Colette McEachin, Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney, to reopen the case into her brother’s death. McEachin concluded in a report made public in early November that the officer’s decision to use lethal force was justified.

Multiple calls to Ms. Blanding seeking comment were not returned.

In the wake of his death, Blanding and Peters’ family pushed for an alert system that would require law enforcement officers to be accompanied by health care providers while responding to emergency calls involving people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed the legislation, which was referred to as the “Marcus Alert” bill, after it was passed by state lawmakers during the special session this summer.

The measure, which was signed into law the day after McEachin’s office released its report, will require police departments in Virginia to follow protocols in the Marcus Alert System, which will be developed by the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), by 2026.

