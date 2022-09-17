WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A private aircraft made an emergency landing in Warren County on Saturday morning due to engine failure.

The Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along I-66 in Warren County at 10:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to Virginia State Police, the aircraft seems to have encountered engine failure.

The pilot of the aircraft, the only occupant, was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.