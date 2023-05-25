DGS is alerting people to be cautious in the area as safety fencing will need to be changed as the project moves forward.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Workers will replace walkways near the Virginia State Capitol as part of a four-phase project expected to be finished by December.

The state’s Department of General Services (DGS) announced Thursday that workers will replace roughly 60,000 square feet of hardscapes around the Capitol for the project.

The first two phases of the project will go through early August. The final two phases will start in mid-August, with the third expected to wrap up in late August and the fourth slated to be done in early December.

“This project to replace the hardscapes around the Capitol is the capstone in a series of significant construction and renovation projects on Capitol Square that dates to 2017 when we began work on the new General Assembly Building,” DGS Director Joe Damico said in a statement.

Department of General Services (DGS) graphic that outlines the project phases and expected timeline. (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of General Services)

Crews will start with the walkways closest to the Capitol before moving to the avenue behind it and the sidewalks on each side. Even during the months-long project, DGS said people will be able to access the area from the north side of Capitol Square.

Workers will need to remove hardscapes, grade the area, pour concrete and install new bricks or pavers for each phase of the project. DGS is alerting people to be cautious in the area as safety fencing will need to be changed as the project moves forward.

DGS will use brick — similar to the one used through Capitol Square — to replace the brown exposed aggregate concrete walkways.

The road along the vehicular drive behind the Capitol will be replaced by brown asphalt pavers to “recall the historic dirt road that existed before it was paved,” according to DGS.

The agency said granite curbs will edge the hardscapes and that road behind the Capitol will be raised to the curb level to make the area more accessible to pedestrians.

“We are excited to start this project and are looking forward to later this year when the public, our state employees and officials on Capitol Square can fully experience and appreciate the historic preservation work that’s been done,” Damico continued.