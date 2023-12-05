AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Only the front stoop and a few foundation corners of The Promise Land Baptist Church in Amelia County remain standing after an hours-long fire burned the church to the ground Tuesday morning.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about the church fire — located at 11141 Winterham Road — at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Promise Land Baptist Church burned almost completely to the ground after an early morning fire Tuesday, Dec. 5. The church was considered a total loss. (Amelia Bulletin Monitor)

Promise Land Baptist Church burned almost completely to the ground after an early morning fire Tuesday, Dec. 5. The church was considered a total loss. (Amelia Bulletin Monitor)

Promise Land Baptist Church burned almost completely to the ground after an early morning fire Tuesday, Dec. 5. The church was considered a total loss. (Amelia Bulletin Monitor)

Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours until it was marked under control at around 7:40 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said that the fire was a “total loss.” No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

8News has crews heading to the scene to assess the damage. This article will be updated with more information and photos once they are available.