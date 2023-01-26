RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ban on modifying cars to have blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.

The bill from Senator Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake) would now ban drivers from making “aftermarket modifications” that make their headlights blue. Still, the bill contains an exception for headlights pre-installed by the manufacturer and approved by the DMV.

The proposal won nearly unanimously, with just one Republican senator voting in opposition. Now, the proposal must still pass through the House of Delegates.

