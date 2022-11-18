RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia students may soon have to put their biological sex on a form to try out for any sports team.

The requirement is part of a proposed bill that would require public school sports teams to have designated genders, such as girls and boys.

The bill, proposed by Del. Karen Greenhalgh’s (R-Virginia Beach), would ban transgender students at Virginia schools K-12 and college from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Teams or sports designated for females, women or girls won’t be open to kindergarten through college kids if their biological sex is male.

The proposal would also require private schools and colleges to comply with the rules to be able to compete against public schools.

Greenhalgh’s bill would also prevent investigations from being opened or any action against a school for having separate gendered athletic teams.

Greenhalgh did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for an interview.

If the legislation is passed next year, it will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.