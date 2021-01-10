Prosecutors: Chesapeake man arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting center in November was at DC insurrection

(WAVY) — Prosecutors are asking for bail to be revoked for a Chesapeake man who was arrested after he was allegedly found with weapons near the Philadelphia Convention Center where votes were being counted in November.

According to the Associated Press, Philadelphia prosecutors are asking for Joshua Macias’ $750,000 bail to be revoked.

The reason? Prosecutors say Macias, 42, “at minimum” violated the conditions of his bail and attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an event that left several dead including a Capitol Police officer.

#BREAKING @JoshuaMacias of @AboutChesapeake who is currently out on bail on weapons charges from @philadao…could be headed back if prosecutors have anything to do with it. A video since deleted from his account showed him near the Capitol steps as rioters broke in @WAVY_News https://t.co/j9Zas0gBUa pic.twitter.com/vHlQ9lOZfe — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 8, 2021

Macias — a cofounder of the group Vets for Trump — drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer displaying QAnon stickers on Nov. 5. He also allegedly had an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and other weapons with him, the Associated Press reports.

At the time, Macias was with another Chesapeake man, Antonio Lamotta, 61. They were both charged with having a concealed firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and carrying a firearm on public streets or public property, a first-degree misdemeanor. A third person, a woman who rode to Philadelphia with them, wasn’t arrested.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Macias’ bail Thursday. His attorney, however, says he plans to oppose the motion.

“Exercising your right to free assembly and your right to free speech is not a crime … however entering our nation’s capitol building … those acts … were disgraceful and that is not what my client is accused of doing,” said Macias’ attorney William Brennan told WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall.

There is no evidence he ever went inside, his attorney said.

A video since deleted from Macias’ Twitter account showed him near the Capitol steps as rioters broke into the building on Wednesday.

Unrest and chaos broke out in the nation’s capital Wednesday as Congress convened for the ceremonial process of certifying the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and caused damage. One woman was shot by police and later died from her injuries. Three others died from medical emergencies during the chaos.

A Capitol Police officer from Virginia also died Thursday night from injuries sustained during the attack.

WATCH BELOW: Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw gives a briefing on Nov. 6, 2020 after Lamotta and Macias were arrested.