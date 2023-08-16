RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hammerhead worms — a species that can be toxic to both people and pets — are returning to Virginia. Here’s what you need to know to keep yourself and your furry friends safe.

What are hammerhead worms and where did they come from?

Theresa Dellinger, an entomologist with the Insect Identification Lab at Virginia Tech said the worms got their name from their flat head resembling that of a hammerhead shark. They have a yellow-brown striped body and can grow to be over a foot long.

Dellinger said hammerhead worms can usually be found in moist environments such as leaf litter, wet mulch, gardens and flower beds, where they prey on earthworms and mollusks.

Hammerhead worms are native to Asia but have been seen across the U.S. for many years.

“They probably entered the United States through the horticulture trade, in the soil of potted plants and spread throughout the country the same way,” Dellinger said.

How are they dangerous?

“Some, but not all species of Bipalium produce a neurotoxin, tetrodotoxin, in their mucus with the purpose of subduing their prey,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger explained that the worms cannot bite or inject this toxin into humans. “The likelihood of hammerhead worms harming people or animals is low and would require getting the mucus in the mouth or eyes.”

If that does happen, Dellinger said the toxin may cause the skin or mucus membranes to become irritated. Dellinger advised anyone that may have a reaction after handling a hammerhead worm to contact their medical provider.

Dellinger further advised to consult a veterinarian if one’s pet develops medical symptoms after licking or eating a hammerhead worm, and “if possible, take a photo of the worm or place the worm in a container with a preservative like hand sanitizer to show the veterinarian.”

What can you do about them?

Dellinger provided the following tips to safely kill the toxic worms:

Wear gloves when handling hammerhead worms to avoid exposure to their mucus

Do not cut the worm up; it can regenerate from sections of its body

Place the hammerhead worm in a container or bag that it cannot escape

Kill the worm using one of the following methods, then dispose of the container in the trash: Place the container in the direct sun for several hours Sprinkle some table salt in the container Squirt some hand sanitizer in the container Place the container in a freezer Put soapy water in the container

Wash your hands thoroughly afterward and avoid getting any mucus in your mouth or eyes

Hammerhead worms (Photo: AP)

Can you protect your property against the worms?

“It’s best to deal with individual hammerhead worms as they are found,” Dellinger said. “ Don’t spread salt or pesticides on the ground preventatively to kill hammerhead worms. It will harm vegetation and beneficial organisms.”