RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s one of the most commonly asked questions around holidays, ‘what time does the liquor store close?’ We’ve got the answer for this Memorial Day.

All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (VA ABC) stores will close early on Monday, May 29. All stores will open at their normal operating hours and will close at 6 p.m.

Customers can visit https://www.abc.virginia.gov/ for product availability, online ordering, curbside pickup or home delivery — in select areas.

Select 1.75-liter bottles are 20% off from May 25-28 in-store and online.