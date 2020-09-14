PTA clashes with education secretary on admissions changes

FILE – In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Atif Qarni, Virginia’s Secretary of Education, demonstrates to fifth graders in James Taylor Monterey Elementary School class, how to cut construction paper to form a T-shirt, as part of a lesson focusing on “leadership” qualities in Roanoke, Va. Parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, an elite northern Virginia high school ,are fighting efforts from Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, who organized a task force to evaluate diversity issues at TJ and 18 other magnet schools in Virginia designated as “Governor’s Schools.” (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A battle between parents at an elite northern Virginia high school and education officials who want to dramatically overhaul the school’s admissions process to make it more inclusive is growing more intense.

Parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County are fighting efforts from Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, who organized a task force to evaluate diversity issues at TJ and 18 other exclusive magnet schools in Virginia designated as “Governor’s Schools.” The PTA says Qarni falsely accused one of its members, Asra Nomani, of being part of an anti-Muslim hate group after she criticized the proposed changes.

Qarni has barred the school’s PTA from participating in an upcoming “listening session” on the issue.

LATEST HEADLINES: