PTA clashes with education secretary on admissions changes

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A battle between parents at an elite northern Virginia high school and education officials who want to dramatically overhaul the school’s admissions process to make it more inclusive is growing more intense.
Parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County are fighting efforts from Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, who organized a task force to evaluate diversity issues at TJ and 18 other exclusive magnet schools in Virginia designated as “Governor’s Schools.” The PTA says Qarni falsely accused one of its members, Asra Nomani, of being part of an anti-Muslim hate group after she criticized the proposed changes.
Qarni has barred the school’s PTA from participating in an upcoming “listening session” on the issue.
