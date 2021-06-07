Pump prices vary in Virginia, average cost in Richmond still up from 2020

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Virginia decreased by one penny over the weekend, while the national average increased by the same amount, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Although Virginia’s average decreased slightly, sitting at $2.92, it is up 17 cents over the last month and $1.14 over this time last year. In Richmond, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of regular gas is down one cent from last week, now at $2.94.

According to a release, prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand.

“We expect this week’s demand number to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of drivers,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.”

According to a release, crude oil increased last week to the highest price point in two and a half years. Since crude accounts for more than 50% of the price at the pump, when it goes up, so does the price that drivers pay.

However, AAA does not expect crude to sustain at this level. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies announced last week that they plan to gradually increase crude production in July. If they do increase production, this could lead to a decrease in crude oil prices, according to AAA.

But vacation plans in the coming weeks could also impact the prices Virginians pay at the pump.

“We may see prices drop or stay stable for the next week or two, and then climb again with higher demand, as many public school systems get out in mid-June and more families start to hit the road for vacations,” Dean said. “Busy holiday weekends mean higher demand for gas, which normally pushes prices higher. So we could see higher demand around 4th of July and therefore higher prices.”