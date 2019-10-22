1  of  3
Pumpkin thieves caught on camera in Gloucester

by: WAVY Newsroom

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were caught on camera taking pumpkins from a lot in Gloucester.

In a video that’s circulating online, a woman and what appears to be a child can be seen walking around a pumpkin patch Sunday night outside Twister Ice Cream and Coffee in Gloucester. The woman suddenly grabs a large size pumpkin then the duo runs to their truck.

A couple seconds pass before the boy opens the passenger door, exits and runs back to the patch to pick up his own small size pumpkin before speeding back inside the vehicle.

The video, posted by Twister Ice Cream and Coffee, has angered many viewers online. It has been shared more than 200 times and has almost 10,000 views.

Twister Ice Cream and Coffee reported the incident happened around 6:45 Sunday evening.

Twister Ice Cream and Coffee is offering a free pumpkin as a reward to anyone who can identify the woman in the video.

