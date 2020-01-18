Puppy with life-threatening virus stolen from Virginia Beach rescue facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Staff members at one Virginia Beach rescue center are asking the public’s help after they say someone broke into their facility Friday evening and stole a puppy.

Hope For Life Rescue Inc. in Virginia Beach is reaching out to the community after its facility was broken into around 11:15 Friday evening.

The still unidentified suspect reportedly stole a puppy named Bam Bam who was diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious virus mainly affecting dogs which could be potentially deadly without proper treatment.

In a Facebook message posted around 10 a.m. Saturday, Hope for Life Rescue staff say Bam Bam needs “immediate medical attention in order to survive, as he was doing very poorly yesterday.”

Staff members say they are distraught over the incident and hope for Bam Bam’s quick return.

“He is just an innocent puppy and without treatment he will most likely die.”

