QUANTICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Marine Corps Base Quantico is no longer under a shelter-in-place order, according to a tweet from the base.

“As of 2:30pm Marine Corps Base Quantico is All Clear. The base operating status is Code Green,” the base wrote on Twitter. “A statement with details will follow shortly.”

The base was sheltering in place and all inbound and outbound traffic was stopped Thursday afternoon after law enforcement activity “in the vicinity of Lyman park,” the base tweeted earlier in the day.

The base’s initial tweet advising personnel to shelter in place came at 1:19 p.m. Thursday. A Marines spokesperson did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

Stay with 8News for updates.