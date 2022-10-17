PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Portsmouth native and the “Queen of Rap” herself, Missy Elliott will be in Virginia today attending a day of festivities centered around a street dedication ceremony in her honor.

The dedication comes after Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename the current McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard” in August.

The gates will open for the Missy Elliott Street Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally and Parade in Portsmouth at 2:30 on Monday, Oct. 17 at Manor High School, 1401 Elmhurst Lane. Previously known as Woodrow Wilson High School, Elliot attended the school in the 90s, and in 2019 donated $25,000 to the campus.

But Missy Elliott isn’t the only superstar visiting Portsmouth for the celebration. According to a release, Trey Songz, Timbaland, Pusha-T and more are confirmed to be in attendance.

The dedication will include performances by local university bands, including the Hampton University Marching Force, Norfolk State University Spartan Legion, and the Elizabeth City State University Sound of Class.

Hip hop artist Missy Elliott, second from right, poses with, from left, manager Mona Scott-Young and singers Lizzo and Ciara at a ceremony to award Elliott a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) File-This June 13, 2019, file photo shows Missy Elliott speaking at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony in New York. Elliott, one of the most iconic players in the history of music videos, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, that Elliott will also perform on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) Hip hop artist Missy Elliott holds a replica of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her right here in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia,” said Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman in a statement from the city. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible. We’re excited to celebrate her and rename this street in her honor.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be attending the event alongside Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and Congressman Bobby Scott to honor Elliott.

Both the parade and ceremony are free for the public to attend.

The Portsmouth Police Department sent out a notice saying several roads around the future Missy Elliott Boulevard would be closed for the festivities. For a full list of all street closures and detours, click here.