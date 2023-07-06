RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has opened 2023 applications for quota hunting — which provides hunters the opportunity to hunt on public lands that otherwise may be closed to hunting.

The DWR has listed following steps are required to apply this year:

Establish your customer account, which can be used for applying for quota hunts, buying licenses and more.

and make your selections online. You can change your preferred dates up until the draw date indicated for each hunt. Access your account 24/7 or whenever you wish to see draw status and fulfillment information.

“Go Outdoors Virginia” is available to Virginia hunters 24/7. Because of this, the DWR will only be accepting quota hunt applications online.

Application deadlines vary depending on the type of hunt, a few being waterfowl, deer, spring turkey and small game.