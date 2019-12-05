RACC closer to making #TeamTommie license plates a reality

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A ‘#TeamTommie’ license plate could soon be on a vehicle near you.

In a Thursday update, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said they are more than halfway to the number of sales needed to qualify for a Virginia plate.

So far, they have sold 244 #TeamTommie license plates. Once RACC collects 450 prepaid applications, a bill will be submitted to the General Assembly for the 2020 session to designate the plate as an official Virginia license plate.

If approved, revenue from plate sales will support the shelter’s ‘Tommie Fund‘ and help shelter pets across Virginia, RACC said.

Tommie is the pitbull that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire in a Richmond park earlier this year. The dog died soon after.

RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony.

Visit here for how you can reserve a #TeamTommie license plate.

