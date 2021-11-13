Raccoon mistaken for home burglar in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in North Stafford responded to calls of a home burglar only later to find that the intruder turned out to be a raccoon.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies arrived to a home on Novak Drive responding to a call of a burglary in progress. The initial check of the home by deputies found no visible signs of forced entry.

Half an hour later, deputies returned to the residence after occupants of the home discovered the animal inside.

Deputies used a ballistic shield, an ironing board and bamboo walking sticks to direct the raccoon back outside. The sheriff’s office says the animal was let go with a warning.