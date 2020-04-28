Radford University plans to reopen for fall semester with face-to-face instruction

Radford University plans to have students stay in dorms and face-to-face instruction when it reopens for the Fall 2020 semester, the school’s president announced in a message to students.

The reopening process, which begins Aug. 3, depends on the return of select employees after Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which is slated to expire June 10, is lifted. The university plans to have its campus fully operational, including on-campus housing and dining services.

In his message to students, Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill ensured that the school is determined to keeping them safe and are preparing for any developments with contingency plans.

“The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top priority. As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts,” Hemphill wrote. “Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc.”

The university aims to have in-person classes when the semester begins Aug. 24.

“We look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back in August as all locations will be completely open and all services fully available,” Hemphill continued. “We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family!”

