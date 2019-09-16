1  of  5
Radford University student found dead in Virginia jail cell

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old Radford University student was found dead in a Virginia jail where he was booked on a public intoxication charge.

News outlets report that Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez was found unresponsive in his cell last Thursday morning, about eight hours after university police sent him to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

A jail statement says first aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No cause was given. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office and state police are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that Lobo-Perez was a freshman from Culpeper, Virginia.

