Rape kit backlog eliminated in Virginia: ‘It’s never coming back’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- On Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Herring announced that Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits has been eliminated and ‘is never coming back.’ Herring believes Virginia is the seventh state to eliminate its backlog.

An 8News investigation first exposed the backlog about six years ago, when nearly 3,000 untested kits were collecting dust on shelves across the commonwealth.

A years-long project to address it overseen by AG Herring’s office resulted in 2,665 kits being tested, 851 new DNA profiles being uploaded into a national database and 354 hits being sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Herring said one man has been charged in Spotsylvania as a result and he anticipates more charges may be filed as localities reopen cases.

Herring said the completion of this project marks the closing of a chapter where sexual assault cases were ‘swept under the rug’ in the commonwealth.

“It means that a wrong has been righted, that justice is closer for more survivors and Virginia is a safer place,” Herring said.

Debbie Smith began her advocacy career after being shown a storage room filled ‘from floor to ceiling’ with untested rape kits. Smith was kidnapped and raped in the woods behind her home in 1989. Her husband, who is a police officer, was asleep inside.

“Each of those kits represents a sexual assault victim that endured that 4 to 6 hour stressful exam as well as continued trauma and embarrassment for something that they are not in anyway responsible for,” Smith said, visibly emotional at Wednesday’s press conference.

“I remember the day that my husband came in and delivered the message that they had gotten a cold hit identification of my perpetrator. It was the first time in six and a half years that I took a deliberate breath. I wanted to live again and it meant that I could live without fear,” Smith said.

The elimination of the backlog is just one part of what Herring called ‘a transformation’ in the state’s approach to sexual assault cases.

In 2016, a law was passed that mandates the immediate testing of rape kits, ensuring that a backlog cannot build up again.

The Department of Forensic Science has also created the first statewide tracking system so that law enforcement, hospitals and victims can check the status of a kit at any time.

Herring said the state has also invested in the latest survivor-centered and trauma-informed training for law enforcement agencies to make sure victims are not retraumatized during investigations.

