CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have charged a man in connection to a deadly five-vehicle crash incident that occurred earlier this month.

Steven A. Rose, 45, of Amissville, faces one felony count of driving under the influence (DUI) involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of DUI maiming.

Around 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, three vehicles — a 2007 BMW X3, 2017 Ford Fusion, 2022 Toyota 4-Runner and 2001 Lexus ES — were all stopped at a red light westbound on Route 211.

According to authorities, a 2013 Dodge Durango — driven by Rose — was also traveling westbound and was unable to stop, resulting in a collision with the 2007 BMW X3 and the other stopped vehicles.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 211 on Lee Highway and Route 229 on Rixeyville Road.

Rose received life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to INVOA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Andrea T. Bragg, 29, of Amissville, was Rose’s passenger. She was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Diane F. Mederos, 61, of Amissvile was the driver of the BMW and died at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Jacob J. Wickline, 23, of Amissville, and the passenger, Cody W. Wickline, 18, of Bealeton both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Fauquier Health for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota and Lexus, Heather L. Appleton, 53, of Amissville, and Charles G. Delvecchio, 58, of Amissville respectively, were not injured during the fatal incident.

Officials said all victims in the crash except Rose were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Virginia State Police attributes alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

Rose was taken into custody from this home “without incident” — or no resistance — and transported to Culpepper County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.