Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative working to restore power to customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of customers across Virginia remain without electricity following Saturday’s ice storm, and crews for providers large and small are out in full force on Sunday working to get power restored.

Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative is reporting 8,593 customers are without power at this time. Outages are believed to be concentrated in Hanover, Louisa, Caroline, Spotsylvania, King William and King and Queen counties.

REC has brought in crews from South Carolina and Maryland to assist crews in the commonwealth with efforts to repair damage and get the lights and heat turned back on as soon as possible.

Outages have been restored en masse on Sunday, as temperatures above freezing have created more favorable conditions for crews to work. But REC is aware that new outages could be reported as a result of trees springing back up and lines slapping together when ice falls.

REC customers can report new outages by going online to myrec.coop or calling 1-800-552-3904. As a reminder, if you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 10 feet away from the line and anything that might be in contact with it.