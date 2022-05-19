RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Rappahannock woman took home one of two $100,000 prizes from a raffle organized by Virginia Lottery.

Terrie Harne of Amissville loves roses and knew she had to had to buy a ticket as soon as she heard about the Rose Gold Raffle. Her ticket ended up being one of the big winners.

The $100K Rose Gold Raffle, Virginia Lottery’s first online-only raffle, had a $10 ticket price and a 1 in 25,000 chance of winning the top prize. There were also 2,500 $50, 250 $100 and 100 $500 prizes.

Harne said she has not decided what to do with the winnings, but she hopes to own her own small business.

More information about Virginia Lottery’s games can be found on valottery.com.