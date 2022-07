Monticello was the birthplace and primary residence of Thomas Jefferson – as well as a working plantation where he kept hundreds in slavery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A rare Thomas Jefferson book was found in Virginia Beach.

The book was found by a man who works with the Virginia Beach Public Library. It is nearly two hundred years old and believed to be one of only 82 in existence.

Jefferson compiled the book before his death in 1826. It contains dozens of Virginia court cases dating all the way back to 1730. Later this week, the book is set to be officially donated to the Jefferson Library at Monticello.