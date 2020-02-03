Re-incarceration in Virginia lowest in US for 4th consecutive year

(WFXR/WRIC) — The rate of formerly incarcerated people returning to prison in Virginia is the lowest in the country, according to recently announced numbers from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC).

The recidivism rate of 23.1% is lower than the prior-year of 23.4%, according to a VDOC statement. A former inmate who is resentenced to prison for a technical violation and/or an offense is counted as recidivism in Virginia, said VDOC.

The department credits re-entry services, educational programming, and treatment offered to people while incarcerated and the quality of the supervision once inmates return to the community.

“When incarcerated men and women successfully reintegrate into society, everyone benefits – the Commonwealth, our communities, and the families – especially the children – of those returning home,” said VDOC Director Harold Clarke.

The Commonwealth is tied with South Carolina for the first time with the lowest re-incarceration rate, according to VDOC.

