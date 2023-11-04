(WRIC) — About 29,819 pounds of frozen chicken patty product made by Tyson Foods, Inc. have been recalled because they may be contaminated with metal pieces, according to the Department of Agriculture.

A spokesperson for the Department said the product — fully-cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patties — were produced on Sept. 5 of this year.

The patties was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered after Tyson Foods, Inc. notified the Department of Agriculture that it had received complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

There has been one reported minor injury to a person’s mouth associated with the patties. The Department of Agriculture said it has not received any additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said the Department is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall were asked to call Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101.