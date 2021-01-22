Recent graduates of ‘FastForward’ training program at Virginia’s community colleges report higher wages

Students in a statewide workforce training program called FastForward, receieve training for jobs that are in-demand. (Photo: FastForward)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — A statewide workforce training program called FastFoward says their graduates are reporting higher wages and a better work-life balance.

FastForward runs at each of Virginia’s 23 community colleges and helps train people for jobs that are in high demand. The program’s training usually falls in the healthcare, IT, skilled trades, logistics and transportation fields.

Virginia’s Community College system surveyed recent graduates and found that on average their wages increased by $8,000 and quality of life improved.

Graduates reported that they were happier with their work schedules and employer benefits.

The survey reports experiences from 289 respondents who earned workforce credentials between July 2019 and March 2020, and found that, in addition to wage increases, students reported quality-of-life enhancements:

83% of graduates have work that offers paid-vacation time

81% reported employer-paid medical insurance

87% reported satisfaction with their work schedule

FastFoward has been in community colleges since 2016 and has helped prepare more than 24,500 Virginia students to enter the workforce.

Those interested in learning more about FastForward at their local community college can visit www.fastforwardva.org, and fill out a contact form to be directed to the nearest program.