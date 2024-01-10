RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration detected a record-breaking amount of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023.

According to the agency, 6,737 firearms were detected at airport security checkpoints across the United States — and about 93% of them were loaded. This is the highest one-year total in the agency’s history, breaking 2022’s record of 6,542 detected firearms.

A total of 117 handguns were detected at Virginia airports, representing a decrease of one handgun over 2022.

Loaded handgun detected by TSA officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Christmas Eve, 2023. (Photo: The Transportation Security Administration)

“TSA officials are very concerned that the majority of individuals with firearms at checkpoints claim that they forgot that their gun was in their carry-on bag, which introduces an unnecessary security risk in the checkpoint environment,” a TSA spokesperson said in a press release. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times.”

The following eight Virginia airports are included in the 265 airports nationwide where Transportation Security Officers intercepted firearms at security checkpoints.

VIRGINIA AIRPORT 2020 2021 2022 2023 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) 10 30 29 39 Norfolk International Airport (ORF) 12 23 27 29 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 7 19 25 24 Richmond International Airport (RIC) 22 20 24 17 Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) 1 5 8 5 Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) 1 1 2 1 Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport (CHO) 2 0 2 1 Newport News-Williamsburg Regional Airport (PHF) 0 0 1 1 TOTAL INTERCEPTED FIREARMS 55 98 118 117 Data on total intercepted firearms per year, provided by the Transportation Security Administration.

A total of 858 million individuals were screened at TSA checkpoints nationwide in 2023, meaning an average of 7.8 firearms were intercepted per 1 million passengers. This is a decrease over 2022, where 8.6 firearms were intercepted per 1 million passengers.

(Photo: The Transportation Security Administration)

It is a criminal act to bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint in Virginia, regardless of whether or not the passenger has a concealed weapon permit.

The agency reminds those who wish to travel with a firearm that they are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. To travel safely and legally with a firearm, it must be unloaded and packed properly in a locked, hard-sided case in checked baggage. Passengers must also declare their firearm to the airline at check-in.

Transportation Security Officers do not confiscate firearms. Instead, local law enforcement is contacted immediately, and the passenger and the firearm are taken away from the checkpoint area.

Additionally, the TSA fines passengers who bring firearms to checkpoints with a civil penalty of up to $15,000. Any TSA PreCheck eligibility is also revoked for at least five years and enhanced screening may be done for safety reasons.