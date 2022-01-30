Record setting VA Lottery Jackpot winnings split by 7 friends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The group is being called the, “Magnificent Seven,” and boy does it stick. This friend group claimed the largest prize ever in the VA Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game in January.

“It feels incredible!” said Ryan Nguyen of Chesapeake as he and his friends gathered at the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton to redeem their winning ticket.

The lottery said in a release that the friend group often combines their funds to play the game, and it looks like it all their efforts finally paid off. One of those tickets matched all five winning numbers in the drawing on Jan. 20, which had grown to a record shattering amount of $1,008,842.

The other members of the group are all from Virginia Beach: Duc Nguyen, Doan Tran, Tien Ho, Trinh Tran, Hong Ho and Thi Nguyen.

The lottery said that the Magnificent Seven selected the winning numbers at random, using the Easy Pick option.

The ticket was bought at a Food Lion in Virginia Beach. The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.