Red Cross facing major blood donation shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — American Red Cross is searching for donations after a reported 2,700 blood drives had to be canceled as COVID-19 spreads across the country — removing 86,000 expected donations out of the Red Cross system.

Jonathan McNamara, the Communications Director for the American Red Cross, expressed how shocked he was to see how much the coronavirus has affected how many people are donating blood.

“I’ve never in my nine-year career with the Red Cross seen anything remotely like this.” Jonathan McNamara

Donations were mainly lost from closures in major sources where blood drives take place.

“A huge source of the Red Cross’ blood comes from colleges, high schools, businesses who host those blood drives,” McNamara said. “So when they’re canceled, that increases the stress on the blood system.”

Blood is an essential resource for health providers who use it in practice to save lives. Concerns that people will get the virus from leaving self-quarantine are understood by Red Cross officials, but they encourage donors that they are keeping the sites virus-free.

“We’re working with our local, state, and federal officials to ensure that every aspect of your donation is as safe as possible,” McNamara said.

McNamara also wants everyone to know that the American Red Cross does not test for COVID-19 during blood drives.

“There is no substitute for blood and there is no substitute for your donation,” McNamara said.

To find a blood drive location near you — click here.

