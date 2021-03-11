Red flag warning issued for Virginia, Dept. of Forestry says outdoor burning is extremely dangerous

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is in the middle of its fire season and that’s why officials are worried about the elevated risk for wildfires due to warmer than average temperatures and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has elevated its forecast from a wildfire weather watch to a red flag warning in many places including the Commonwealth.

“The fire danger right now is the highest that it’s been all fire season – in fact, we have not seen conditions like these for a couple of years,” John Miller with the Virginia Department of Forestry said in a release. “In dry conditions like this, if a wildfire starts it will be very difficult to suppress and is very dangerous.”

Although Virginia has a burn ban in effect before 4 p.m. until the end of April, VDOF is advising residents not to burn at all. VDOF said open burning is considered extremely dangerous.

