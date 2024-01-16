NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cockrell’s Creek in eastern Northumberland County has closed to shellfish harvesting due to release of sewage, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the department, since these waters can be contaminated with pollutants, shellfish taken from the area are currently unsafe to eat. The temporary emergency closure began Jan. 12.

This announcement comes only days after the Virginia Department of Health closed stretches of the James and Rappahannock rivers to shellfish harvesting due to flooding.

Eating shellfish taken from the closed areas could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis.

The Virginia Department of Health also urges the public to avoid contact with the water by rinsing or washing items that come into contact with it, including fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles.

Cockrell’s Creek in Northumberland County has closed to shellfish harvesting due to a release of sewage (Photo: Virginia Department of Health)

The affected shellfish include oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.