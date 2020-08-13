Remains found in Brunswick County believed to be missing woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Human remains were discovered in Brunswick County today by a logging company working in a densely wooded area, according to Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

Roberts says these could be the remains of Frances Leandra Colbert, a 51-year-old Brunswick County woman with a ‘history of health problems’ who went missing last October. The Sheriff says this assumption is based off the clothing found at the scene and the medical examiner will make the official call.

Colbert was known to go for walks in the area.

There is no evidence of foul play, said Roberts.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

