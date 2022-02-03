Remains of officers killed in Bridgewater shooting to be brought home today

ROANOKE, Va (WRIC) — The remains of two officers who were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College in Rockingham County will be returned to the area from Roanoke this afternoon.

There will be a live stream of the event, the link to which will be posted on this story once it begins.

Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. Jefferson, 48, will be taken back to Bridgewater from Roanoke at around 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.

Painter and Jefferson were both killed when 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland opened fire on students and faculty at the college on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Campbell attended Bridgewater from 2013 to 2017. No other people were killed in the shooting.