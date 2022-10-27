An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you still haven’t filed your income taxes for 2021, Virginia Tax is reminding Virginians that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is almost here — Nov. 1.

According to Virginia Tax, taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 deadline in order to be eligible for the commonwealth’s one-time tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing together.

In addition, Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers to keep the following in mind: