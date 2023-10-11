RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know that you can donate acorns in your yard to reforest land in Virginia? The deadline to drop them off is coming up.

The Department of Forestry (DOF) will be collecting acorns until Monday, Oct. 16, which will then be planted in the department’s Augusta Nursery.

The department asked residents to drop off acorns at any DOF office location by Monday, which can be found on the department’s website.

Donations were requested of the following species, with bold species of particular interest:

Black Oak

Chestnut Oak

White Oak

Black Walnut

Chinese Chestnut

Northern Red Oak

Pin Oak

Shumard Oak

Southern Red Oak

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Swamp White Oak

Water Oak

Willow Oak

For help identifying acorns and nuts in your yard, take a look at the department’s acorn and nut identification guide.

For more information about acorn collection, visit the DOF website or contact the Augusta Nursery at 540-363-7000.