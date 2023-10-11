RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know that you can donate acorns in your yard to reforest land in Virginia? The deadline to drop them off is coming up.
The Department of Forestry (DOF) will be collecting acorns until Monday, Oct. 16, which will then be planted in the department’s Augusta Nursery.
The department asked residents to drop off acorns at any DOF office location by Monday, which can be found on the department’s website.
Donations were requested of the following species, with bold species of particular interest:
- Black Oak
- Chestnut Oak
- White Oak
- Black Walnut
- Chinese Chestnut
- Northern Red Oak
- Pin Oak
- Shumard Oak
- Southern Red Oak
- Swamp Chestnut Oak
- Swamp White Oak
- Water Oak
- Willow Oak
For help identifying acorns and nuts in your yard, take a look at the department’s acorn and nut identification guide.
For more information about acorn collection, visit the DOF website or contact the Augusta Nursery at 540-363-7000.